ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Law & Order’ Set Shooting: Friends Speak out

By Chris Piner
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kI7Pv_0gng21uh00

Often portraying the darker side of humanity, Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered last year and focused on the common theme of murder. Sadly, on Tuesday, their imaginary crime sets turned into a real crime scene when Johnny Pizzaro was shot and killed. For some time before the tragedy, Pizzaro worked on the Law & Order sets as both security and parking enforcement. One of the coworkers named Cisco recalled his friend, who he knew since college. More than security, Cisco said Pizarro helped raise six kids.

Not long after the incident, law enforcement closed off the area to conduct an investigation and hopefully find a motive behind who shot Johnny Pizzaro. While most pedestrians stayed inside, concerned about the once-quiet street, Pizarro’s close friends, like Cisco, stayed close by, wanting whatever information they could get about the man who casually walked up and killed their friend. Cisco admitted, “He was a good guy, not a troublemaker. This is the safest neighborhood out of all the five boroughs. New York City is unpredictable.”

Although the investigation is still ongoing, some residents criticized the local law enforcement, saying, “They wanna know what’s going on? We wanna know what’s going on! These cops are assholes, man.”

Remembering Johnny Pizzaro

Again, once being a quiet urban area, residents and business owners are pushing for a motive. But while the Police Department continue to pursue leads and search for the person responsible, the Church of Christ opened its doors to locals. The church, which is located just a short distance from where the shooting happened, offered prayer and counseling for residents.

Taking place on Tuesday, by the end of the same day, a small memorial with candles and flowers was already erected to remember Johnny Pizzaro.

A prime location for filming, the area hosts numerous shows like FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and even Blue Bloods. While it might be nice to see top television stars walking down the street, numerous locals have complained about the unwanted presence the show brings to the area. And with the Johnny Pizzaro shooting, one business owner is already rethinking his decision to start a career there.

The Safety Of New Yorkers Is Top Priority

Releasing a statement, press secretary for the Mayor of New York City, Fabien Levy, shared that the safety of all New Yorkers is at the top of their list. “The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority. No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets.”

As for the shooting of Johnny Pizzaro, Fabien Levy stated, “The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

New York teenager with toy water gun fatally shot by off-duty officer: Report

Investigators are seeking to determine whether a toy water gun was at the center of the death of a New York teenager who was fatally shot in the face by an off-duty officer. New York Police Department corrections officer Dion Middleton has been arrested and faces murder charges related to the death of 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant, the agency confirmed to the Washington Examiner. He has been placed on suspension without pay and faces termination if convicted, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
nypressnews.com

NYC correction officer arraigned on murder charges in Bronx shooting

A correction officer was arraigned Friday afternoon, charged with murdering an 18-year-old in the Bronx while off-duty. Police sources say the victim and friends may have been shooting gel pellets, similar to a paintball gun, right before he was shot and killed by a real bullet. CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with his heartbroken family and friends, who tell a different story.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

New York City Correction Officer Dion Middleton charged with murdering 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A New York City correction officer was arraigned Friday afternoon, charged with murdering an 18-year-old in the Bronx while off-duty. Police say 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They found him with a gunshot wound to the face in the passenger seat of a vehicle at Grand Concourse and East Tremont.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
yonkerstimes.com

Bronx Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Mudering Ex-Girlfriend in Yonkers

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 47-year-old Bronx resident Luis Alturet-Rivera was sentenced on July 22, 2022, to 25 years to life in state prison following his June conviction for the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend Diana Casado. “We hope the family of Diana Casado has some...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man ran fentanyl ring next to Family Court: prosecutors

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man brazenly ran a drug stash house, filled with $3 million worth of lethal fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, in a residential building right next door to Family Court, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. Dujuan Soto, 56, was indicted...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Organized Crime#Fbi#Nypd#Violent Crime#The Police Department
NBC New York

Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD. Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cisco
NY1

Bronx politician guilty of helping alleged Genovese associate

Former Bronx Assemblyman Luis Diaz pleaded guilty to defrauding New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, forcing him to resign from his lifetime appointment as Bronx County Clerk and barring him from ever holding office again, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday. Diaz, 69, “knowingly defrauded the court,”...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

19-year-old arrested in deadly stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the Fordham section of the Bronx.Nathaniel Rivers, 35, was found with a stab wound to the chest on East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue on Thursday afternoon.A pocket knife could be seen on the sidewalk at the scene.Nineteen-year-old Franklin Mesa was arrested Friday and charged with murder.Police say the attack was unprovoked.
BRONX, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

512K+
Followers
55K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy