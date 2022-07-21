ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Joe Biden Has COVID-19, White House Confirms

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5nYy_0gng1yVA00
Source: mega

Get better, Mr. President!

On Thursday, July 21, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has caught COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted twice.

Article continues below advertisement

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said about his condition.

This is the first time the politician, 79, has tested positive for COVID-19. Jean-Pierre added that Biden will take Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden was previously in contact with John Kerry and Elizabeth Warren, but no word on if they tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive as well.

"Paxlovid did what it was supposed to do," the 81-year-old expert told the New York Times about the drug.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX4fP_0gng1yVA00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I think there is understandable confusion when people hear about people rebounding," he continued of testing positive again shortly after testing negative. "Don't confuse that with the original purpose of what Paxlovid is meant for. It's not meant to prevent you from rebounding. It's meant to prevent you from being hospitalized. I'm 81 years old, I was at risk for hospitalization and I didn't even come close to being sick enough to be hospitalized."

Article continues below advertisement

Though Biden is at higher risk since he's above 50 years old, it seems like the vaccines and boosters will work to keep him out of the hospital.

“The bottom line is he is vaccinated and boosted. He is very well protected. He’s got very good protocols around him to protect him from getting infected. But there is no 100 percent anything,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcccO_0gng1yVA00
Source: mega

When Donald Trump was in office, he tested positive for the virus and was sent to the hospital, where he received various treatments.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
John Kerry
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden

The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malia#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House Confirms#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NPR

The Outcomes Of President Biden's Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this week after his first trip to the Middle East while in office. Diplomacy in the region is complex, but Biden faces a challenge at home as well: backlash over visiting Saudi Arabia and sitting down with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Breaks, Biden can’t catch ‘em.

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Nearly two years ago, a sense of abject panic and overall insanity gripped Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

84K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy