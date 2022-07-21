ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps Next To Her 11-Year-Old Son

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone revealed that she still sleeps next to her 11-year-old son Bear Blu at night. During her appearance on the Ellen Fisher Podcast, the actress insisted that their sleeping arrangement is a more natural way of doing things. "Bear and I still sleep together," she told the host. "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are wild animals if you put your baby over there your baby is going to get eaten," she explained. "So it's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

The admission comes a decade after her comments about pre-chewing her son's food and passing it from her mouth to his sparked major controversy, according to Daily Mail.

The Clueless star says she follows the attachment style of parenting and has spoken about how she rarely used diapers while potty-training her son from the age of six months and claims that she has never raised her voice at him. After revealing their sleeping arrangments, Silverstone joked she would likely "be in trouble" but pointed out that at this point in her life, "I really don't care."

She summed up her parenting style by calling herself "a natural mama" and "a loving mama," focusing on gentle communication. "I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and scared of love," she said in response to any forthcoming criticism. "The things I'm doing I'm not inventing, I didn't invent any of it. I would love to take credit for all of it but it's not me unfortunately, it's just me following nature."

