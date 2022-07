The answer to that question was my reason for joining Sagamore Institute as its newly named president. After serving three decades in state government as a State Senator and then as Commissioner for Higher Education and having worked in our nation’s Capital, I appreciate the complexity of issues we face and the challenge of making a positive difference. I value my tenure with these organizations, and I’m convinced Sagamore Institute is uniquely focused on tackling problems that prevent people from living their most meaningful lives.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO