ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State's Hutchinson named to Biletnikoff Watch List

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson has been named to the...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

ISU softball adds Iowa transfer Maras

(Ames) -- The Iowa State softball program has added Sophia Maras to its roster. Maras comes to Ames after transferring from Iowa, where she hit .300 with a .408 on-base percentage last year. View the full release from Iowa State here.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Creston alum Downing lands on Rimington Trophy Watch List

(KMAland) -- Creston alum and Iowa State senior Trevor Downing is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Downing is joined on the list by Kansas senior Mike Novitsky among 40 others for the award that annually goes to the top center in college football. Downing is moving to center after earning All-Big 12 First Team honors last season at right guard.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

ISU's Spelhaug named Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year

(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Carli Spelhaug has been named the 2022 Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year for softball. Spelhaug started 51 games, hit .313 and had 12 doubles, six home runs and three triples for the Cyclones this past season. View the complete release from Iowa State...
AMES, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Another Day, Another Sellout; Nevada Night Game is Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contest under the lights against Nevada, scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out, the announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department. It...
NEVADA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KCAU 9 News

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Iowa State#Fbs
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Raceway Hosting More Visitors This Week In Preparation For Nationals

As we inch closer and closer to the Knoxville Nationals, more and more drivers will be in Knoxville this week getting laps for the coming races. While all of that is going on, there are points races that have closed the gap in recent weeks. The 410s top three are separated by 82 points with Aaron Reutzel, on the heels of his win last week is the points leader, with Austin McCarl in second and Brian Brown, who did not race at Knoxville last week is in 3rd place. The 360s has been a two driver race with Terry McCarl losing a few points to Clint Garner. McCarl has a 30 point lead going into this week. The Pro Sprints race is even tighter with the top four 110 points apart led by Mike Mayberry. You can listen to all of the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
beckersspine.com

Iowa hospital gets hip, knee replacement certification

UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa, became the first hospital in the state to get DNV hip and knee replacement certification, The Messenger News reported July 22. DNV hip and knee replacement certification is earned based on guidelines from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. It...
FORT DODGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy