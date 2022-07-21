ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

8 arrested after Mabank game room investigation, $50,000 cash seized

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KmjV_0gnfzuwI00

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Eight East Texans were arrested on July 15 for gambling and organized criminal activity after a joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank Police Department.

Attorneys submit petition to remove Upshur County District Clerk from office

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the operation has been ongoing for the last couple of years and Mabank police reached out to the sheriff’s office for assistance once it became clear the organization was operating multiple game rooms.

Hayley Phillips, 17 of Gun Barrel City, Tristyn Mills, 24 of Kemp, Kassandra Jonas, 32 of Kemp, Muhammad Adnan, 33 of Forney, Sandra Pergeson, 49 of Gun Barrel City and Syed-Arshad Hussain, 50 of Lewisville were each arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a gambling device, gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place.

Hillhouse said two more people were arrested for having suspected meth on them, and between the eight that were arrested, 28 charges were filed with 10 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. As of Wednesday, Hillhouse said they are seeking search warrants for one more.

“It was a successful operation,” Hillhouse said. “They will be facing felony charges and we were able to shut down three more game rooms.”

K9 officer ‘Army’ catches San Augustine game room robbery suspect

Hillhouse said $50,000 cash, motherboards from the games, two cars, and a firearm were all seized from the game rooms, and that other criminal activity has been active every time the department has shut down a game room.

“They’re not safe places to be,” Hillhouse said. “We had pistols in there, meth in there along with everything else that was going on.”

He said that wanted felons, fugitives and drug activity are normal to be found in game rooms, and that people get robbed from time to time, but often don’t report.

The investigation started with one game room in Mabank, but ultimately the organization was found to be operating three game rooms that were shut down across the county.

Hillhouse said game rooms are constantly being shut down, and activity begins to come back about every six to eight months after an operation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple bank robberies in DFW, officials say

PLANO, Texas — A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple bank robberies across Dallas-Fort Worth, federal officials announced Friday. The banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park, officials said. Mark Robert Disch, 53, has been charged with two counts...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forney, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
Mabank, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mabank, TX
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kemp, TX
State
Texas State
City
Gun Barrel City, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Augustine, TX
Daily Fort Worth

53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

24-year-old found dead in SUV with gunshot wound, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Police have opened a murder investigation after finding a man that was found dead in a SUV Saturday morning. The Garland Police Department shared information about the scene on social media. Officers got a call about a "gunshot disturbance" from an apartment community on North Shiloh...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Room#East Texans#Mabank Police Department#Henderson County Sheriff#Army
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSST Radio

2 Jailed On Violation Warrants

A 43-year-old Seagoville man and 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man, were jailed on violation warrants, according to arrest reports. Shalik Dayron Reed was transported from another facility in East Texas to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office by Deputy Terry Thompson. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail at 5:26 p.m. for violation of probation, which he was on for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to arrest reports. He was held on the charge Thursday, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him. Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander. Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
TYLER, TX
myfoxzone.com

Police chase ends in shooting, killing suspected drunk driver in Dallas, officers say

DALLAS — The Bedford and Dallas police departments have released information on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning. The Bedford Police Department says officers saw a suspect speeding on Highway 183 just before 2 a.m. They believed the driver was drunk and tried to stop him, but they say he shot at officers during the pursuit.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Sunday search leads to arrest, drug seizure

The July 17, 2022, execution of a controlled substance search warrant by Rusk County Sheriff Officers in the 1800 block of County Road 4131 led to the arrest of a Henderson resident and seizure of multiple controlled substances. Scotty Womack, a 41 year old Henderson man was arrested at the...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy