The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1240: “Another downward difficulty adjustment is on the way.” Sign up for the newsletter here.Bit. Don't look now, but July 21, 2022, should bring a downward difficulty adjustment of around 5%, which will be the third consecutive downward adjustment and the fourth over the course of the last five difficulty epochs. Marking the longest streak of downward adjustments since this time in 2021, when miners were forced to unplug and migrate out of China as quickly as possible.

