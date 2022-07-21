What to Do This Weekend | July 22-24

Established on December 2, 1838, Fort Cross operated until the end of the Second Seminole War in 1842. Historians say the site is located on a plot of land owned by the Graddy family on Wiscon Road near Bravera Health Brooksville. The fort was discovered and largely excavated by a collector and historian named Glenn Nickens in the 1990’s. It is believed to have resided on the property on the south side of a small pond and the southeast side of the intersection of two military roads.

