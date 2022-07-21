ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Air Quality Alert issued for Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex AIR QUALITY ALERT IS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dangerous combination of heat and humidity in this stretch is expected today. Hot, humid conditions will continue into Monday however showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon will cause heat indices to peak several degrees lower compared to today. The passage of a cold front Monday night will bring more significant relief for Tuesday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rutherford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained spotter has reported weak rotation with this storm in Bloomfield NJ. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Teterboro around 100 PM EDT. Ridgefield around 110 PM EDT. Upper West Side around 115 PM EDT. Fort Lee around 120 PM EDT. Harlem around 125 PM EDT. Mott Haven and Riverdale around 130 PM EDT. East Tremont around 135 PM EDT. Throgs Neck Bridge and Co-op City around 145 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookville, or over Syosset, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Levittown and Syosset around 240 PM EDT. Plainview and Woodbury around 245 PM EDT. Huntington, Farmingdale and Cold Spring Harbor around 250 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Melville around 255 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Dix Hills around 300 PM EDT. Deer Park and Babylon around 305 PM EDT. Commack around 310 PM EDT. Islip, Brentwood, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and Bay Shore around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Islip Terrace, Nesconset, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho, Old Brookville, Upper Brookville, Roslyn Heights, East Northport and East Islip. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Nassau, New York, Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott Haven, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Throgs Neck Bridge around 125 PM EDT. Great Neck and Bayside around 130 PM EDT. Manhasset and Sands Point around 135 PM EDT. Port Washington around 140 PM EDT. Glen Cove around 145 PM EDT. Bayville and Brookville around 150 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 155 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY

