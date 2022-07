One of the design goals for the James Webb Space Telescope was to provide the ability to image at wavelengths that would reveal the Universe's first stars and galaxies. Now, just a few weeks after its first images were revealed, we're getting a strong indication that it's a success. In some of the data NASA has made public, researchers have spotted as many as five galaxies from the distant Universe, already present just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. If confirmed to be as distant as they appear, one of them will be the most distant galaxy yet observed.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO