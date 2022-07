With so many great restaurants, activities, and things to do throughout Western New York, there is no shortage of locations to go for a good time with someone you like. If you're a Bills fan, you can catch the hometown team at a public practice during this seasons training camp, you can go skating at Canalside, or catch the Buffalo Bisons playing at Sahlen Field. Regardless of what you choose, there are plenty of options for you to find in the 716.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO