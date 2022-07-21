Mobile County Health Department WIC program to expand service to Saturdays

The Mobile County Health Department will roll out Pfizer vaccines starting Thursday, June 23, for children six months and older.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Women, Infants and Children special supplement program will start offering its services on Saturdays on Aug. 6, which had previously been shut down due to COVID-19.

People who participate in the program can expect to receive free breastfeeding peer counseling support as well as nutrition education. WIC-authorized stores in Alabama do accept food benefits.

In order to join the program, participants are required to have both a low income and nutritional needs. Families who receive Medicaid, Food Stamps or Family Assistance already qualify for the WIC program.

If a participant so chooses, they may schedule an appointment on Saturday to certify, pick up breastfeeding supplies or special formula, and have a chance to speak with a nutritionist. This is a service we previously offered and are happy to resume offering as an option for our participants. Mobile County Health Department

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at their Keeler Memorial Building location.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.