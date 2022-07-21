ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

One person injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S 31 Tuesday

By Dante Stanton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 on Tuesday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 9 p.m., deputies were called to...

WNDU

One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fatal single-motorcycle crash in Mishawaka Friday evening. According to Mishawaka police, first responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and Main Street around 10:22 p.m. Officers say speed appears to be a factor as the motorcyclist hit the median in front of the Courtyard Marriot during a group race.
MISHAWAKA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

18-year-old dies in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old died in a crash Friday morning in Clear Creek Township. The coroner says Matthew Weill, 18, was driving on CR 600 North when he drove off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree head-on, causing the car to burst into flames.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Fatal Friday morning crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of an early morning crash in Huntington County on Friday. Matthew J. Weill, 18, of Huntington was driving westbound on County Road 600 North (State Road 16), near 4553 West, shortly after 2 a.m. when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the road and struck a tree head-on, before then bursting into flames. Weill was unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The Huntington County Coroner’s pronounced him dead at the scene. His death was ruled accidental and the result of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Victims in deadly crash on U.S. 131 identified as father and son

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A fatal crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County claimed the lives of a father and son from Middlebury on Thursday. Michigan State Police were called to Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township after a pickup truck carrying 58-year-old Albert Fields Jr. and his passenger, 15-year-old Albert Fields III, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a semi-truck, according to reports.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Police investigating shots fired at Elkhart woman’s home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning. Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m. They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a...
ELKHART, IN
Goshen Fire Department responds to engine fire

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to an engine fire in Goshen at the tracks along US-33 between Rieth Boulevard and Midway Road on Friday. The Goshen Fire Department was first made aware of the fire around 7:03 a.m. Officials say that while the fire is under control, it is still...
GOSHEN, IN
Woman hurt, home damaged by gunfire on Independence Street in Elkhart

A woman suffered a minor injury after a home in Elkhart County was hit by gunfire. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 22, to the 54000 block of Independence Street in Elkhart where they found the home with apparent damage. A 38-year-old woman...
ELKHART, IN
Thursday Crash In Whitley County Severely Injures Three People

LARWILL, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were injured after a crash on US-30 7 miles west of Columbia City according to the Whitley County Sheriffs Department. According to officers on the scene, the car ran a red light and hit the semi in the intersection. According to our partners in news...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
Six arrested after stolen property, methamphetamine found

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Six people were arrested after deputies found stolen property, methamphetamine, and more during a search of residences on Twin Lakes Road, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported. On Friday, deputies performed two search warrants on addresses in the 54000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Wayne...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Police investigating incident on Main Street in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an incident in Mishawaka Friday evening. A police presence was called to an incident with that occurred on Main Street near Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka. Follow 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Man seen yelling loudly, hitting himself in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was found yelling and hitting himself in the 100 block of N. Center Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Christopher Scott was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. On Thursday, officers with the Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Men accused of leading chase in stolen vehicle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested after they allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andre Bridges was arrested on the charges of auto theft and two counts of resisting law enforcement. Elijah Brown was arrested on the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend police officer suspended, unsafe driving during pursuit

A South Bend police officer is suspended for unsafe driving, during a police chase on May 22. The officer, Lauren Slisher, was given a six-day, unpaid suspension. Officials say that Slisher passed a vehicle at an excessive speed and disregarded traffic signs for a police chase on North Ironwood Drive and Edison Road.
SOUTH BEND, IN

