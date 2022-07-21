ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

Fairmont police investigating homicide on Market Street after person shot multiple times

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3danlv_0gnfvbzD00

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in beside a road Thursday morning in Fairfield, according to authorities.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said the person was found at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Sandy Street. They had been shot multiple times.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 628-5115

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Tasha Allen
6d ago

my daughter was murder by her cuz & he walking free living his life y my baby in da ground good luck if da sorry laws find out who did it

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Manhunt underway in wooded area for Mullins break-in suspect

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching a wooded area at Millers Road and Highway 41 North near Mullins Monday morning for a man who broke into a home, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace. Wallace said a deputy arrived on scene shortly after the break-in and...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies after being hit by car in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 4:34 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 912 west of Bennettsville, troopers said. A 2017 Toyota Corolla was headed east across Highway […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Fairmont, NC
City
Fairfield, NC
Fairmont, NC
Sports
WECT

Crews demolish house declared a nuisance across from Whiteville school

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department shared video of crews demolishing the house on 205 S Martin Luther King Ave across from Central Middle School on July 27. “After a year long investigation, the property was turned over to Whiteville City Schools which resulted in the demolition of...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Teen shot in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teen was shot early Wednesday morning in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 2:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Rio Drive in the Darlington area and found that a 16-year-old was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The 16-year-old was […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Market Street#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
abcnews4.com

13-year-old murdered in Cheraw; Officials continue investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 13-year-old girl has died Tuesday during the early morning hours on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County as a result of a homicide, according to Captain Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office. Officials have not released how she...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Fort Bragg staff sergeant, deputies say

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a homicide investigation in Moore County, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday around 3:28 a.m., Moore County deputies were told about a shooting during a large gathering at Primrose Path in Pinebluff. Responding deputies arrived […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Marlboro County. The incident happened at 4:34 a.m. on SC 9 near SC 912 just west of Bennettsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said the driver...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

3rd arrest made after man killed in shooting near Spring Lake, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A third arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place near Spring Lake one week ago, Harnett County officials said Tuesday. The shooting was reported last Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along Thoroughbred Lane near Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WECT

81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Vice-Narcotics Investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office concluded their investigation into the distribution of Oxycodone in the eastern portions of Columbus County. Following the completion of a controlled purchase for over 100 tablets, investigators arrested 81-year-old Leland resident Freddie Ross on July 19.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy