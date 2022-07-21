Fairmont police investigating homicide on Market Street after person shot multiple times

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in beside a road Thursday morning in Fairfield, according to authorities.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said the person was found at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Sandy Street. They had been shot multiple times.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 628-5115

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.