No, not in terms of a dollar figure. It became apparent last week that number is likely to exceed half a billion dollars. But what is the Washington Nationals outfielder worth on the trade market? Teams typically do not take calls on a player of Soto's age and caliber. He's a 23-year-old outfielder who is already a former batting champion, an MVP runner-up, a newly crowned Home Run Derby winner and a player confident enough in his own abilities to turn down a 15-year, $440 million offer. Even with two-and-a-half years remaining before he becomes a free agent.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO