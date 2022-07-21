Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight.

The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township.

According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.