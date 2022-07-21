ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

By Kristen Nielsen
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9mSS_0gnfvWWS00

Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight.

The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township.

Gov. Wolf signs smoke alarm bill; created after fatal daycare fire

According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Fire damages multi-unit apartment in Erie overnight

A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Semi-truck hits wire, causes Girard brush fire

A semi-truck accident on Route 20 knocked down power lines causing a brush fire in Girard Township. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 22. Crews from A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. were dispatched to the report of wires down along Route 20 in Girard Township. Another witness called to report that […]
GIRARD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Crews made quick work of house fire in Dunkirk

No injuries were reported after flames broke out in the lower apartment of a two-and-a-half story multiple residence at 40 Armadillo Street in the city of Dunkirk late Friday morning. Dunkirk city firefighters responded to the call around 11:45 am. Fire Chief Mike Edwards told WDOE News that crews found heavy flames coming from the first floor when they reached the scene. Once they gained entry, they were able to quickly knock down the fire...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Corry, PA
Corry, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, PA
Warren County, PA
Crime & Safety
Warren County, PA
Accidents
erienewsnow.com

Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search

RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
YourErie

Body of missing fishing boat captain recovered from Lake Erie

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended after more than two weeks. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered. The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York. That’s about 50 miles from Ripley, […]
COUDERSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
WSBS

Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman

Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office reports recovery of missing charter boat captain's body

The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Crews continue the search for missing Crawford County woman

Crews and volunteers continue to look for 34-year-old Candace Caffas, who was last seen on July 15. On Thursday, crews set up their command post by Ernst Conservation Seeds on Mercer Pike in Union Township. Volunteers, a helicopter, a mounted horse unit from Harrisburg, drones and even a K-9 unit searched acres of land. “Everyone […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Disabled Tractor Trailer on Rew Hill

Firefighters were dispatched this morning for a disabled tractor trailer on Rew Hill. Fire companies from Otto, Rew, and Derrick City were called out shortly before 8 AM for reports of a disabled vehicle on the Smethport side of the hill. The fire companies provided traffic control and the tractor...
DERRICK CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
wesb.com

Traffic Disruptions Expected for Kids and Cancer Run

The Bradford Police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be careful and be prepared for delays during Saturday’s 25th annual Kids and Cancer Benefit Run. The bikes are expected to come through downtown Main Street around noon. Temporary delays may be experienced as the procession proceeds through town. Later...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motor Bikes and ATVs Cause Disturbances in East Erie

A recent wave of unregistered motor bikes and ATVs have been keeping Erie residents east of UPMC Hamot awake late at night. This comes just weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law allowing police in Pennsylvania to confiscate, destroy, or sell illegal motor bikes, dirt bikes, and ATVs operating on public roads.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition. The 13-year-old suspect is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire breaks out near school in North East

A fire broke out near a school in North East on Wednesday. The fire happened just before 8 a.m. at Earle C. Davis Elementary School on East Davidson Street. According to Fuller Hose Company, firefighters found a working fire in a tar kettle against the building when they arrived on scene. After putting out the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy