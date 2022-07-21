ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Jarrett Slams Ric Flair on His My World Podcast, Claims Flair Got Jay Lethal ‘Fired’ from TNA

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Ahead of the Ric Flair’s Last Match show, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett cut a kayfabe promo on Ric Flair on this week’s My World podcast while speaking to cohost and Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson. Jarrett will be competing against Flair at the Last Match event this month. You...

wrestlinginc.com

What Did Brock Lesnar Say Before Walking Out Of WWE SmackDown?

Vince McMahon’s exit could have big ramifications for WWE. As previously noted, Bryan Alvarez reported that Brock Lesnar left tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” in Boston, MA, hours before the show is set to air live. Alvarez has now followed up with a report that, before leaving, Lesnar said something to the effect of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” likely referring to the former WWE chairman & CEO.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

The number of wrestlers who are currently dealing with injuries is quite high at the moment, and it looks like you can add another name to the list. Last week Sami Zayn appeared on SmackDown with his arm in a sling, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sami Zayn’s injury is legit. However, it’s being said that the injury is not major. The hope is that Sami will be able to return to in-ring competition in a few weeks.
WWE
FanSided

Brock Lesnar shows up at SmackDown after walking out, dismantles Austin Theory (Video)

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown before the show but returned just in time, destroyed Austin Theory, and saved WWE. On a tumultuous day within WWE that saw longtime CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon announce his retirement at 77 years old, the aftermath of that decision seemed as if it could have even bigger immediate effects as it pertains to Brock Lesnar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Answers AEW Star’s Challenge

Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Update Following Barbed Wire Death Match Against Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in a “barbed wire everywhere” death match to win the July 20th, 2022 “Fyter Fest” instalment of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho tweeted on Thursday night that Kingston cracked his nose during their fight. Jericho wrote, “Just left the doctor’s office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Smackdown Status

The road to SummerSlam just got a lot rockier. WWE is no longer advertising Brock Lesnar for tonight’s “Smackdown” from Boston, MA, despite listing the former-WWE Champion earlier today, and even featuring Lesnar in a promotional email for the show which arrived in inboxes around 5:30 PM ET.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Appears To Close Out WWE Smackdown, Lays Waste to Theory

Brock Lesnar may have left Smackdown, but he did return for the end of the show so he could lay waste to Theory. Lesnar appeared in the show-closing segment of tonight’s Smackdown while after Theory, who had just lost a six-man tag match by DQ alongside the Usos against Madcap Moss and the Street Profits, was beating up Moss with his briefcase.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout

Brock Lesnar appeared on Friday’s Smackdown after reportedly walking out and a new report has more details on the matter. As noted, Lesnar appeared at the very end of the show and obliterated Theory following the six-man tag team main event. Lesnar had been reported by multiple outlets and souces to have left the building and WWE removed Lesnar from the Smackdown advertising for the night, including the preview on WWE.com.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Plans For Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced off a number of times over the last few years, and fans are going to see them clash once again when Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Beast at SummerSlam. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that aside from the angle...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update On Reason For Liv Morgan’s Recent Push In WWE

Liv Morgan is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Money in the Bank and will have a match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, part of the reason behind her push is because Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of the company. The belief was that Smackdown needed a new “top tier” babyface on the women’s roster and Morgan was the one chosen. It worked out well, as the fans have been supporting a Liv Morgan title run for a while now.
WWE
ComicBook

Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince's WWE Retirement to Kick off SmackDown

There have been some big shake-ups in WWE ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, with Vince McMahon revealing his retirement and then reports surfacing that as a result, Brock Lesnar decided to leave the arena ahead of tonight's SmackDown. In another surprise, it was new WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon who would kick off tonight's episode, heading to the ring and delivering a promo that looked to kick off a new chapter in the company while also thanking her father for his work to this point, and you can watch the full promo below.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Brock Lesnar leaves SmackDown ‘pissed off’

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night but, immediately after Vince McMahon’s retirement, he reportedly left the show. Building up to next week’s monstrous SummerSlam show, Brock Lesnar had been scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night. It was a big moment for him to appear and start to fully get things ready for yet another match with Roman Reigns.
WWE
Cinemablend

WWE's SummerSlam Main Event May Have Already Been Spoiled In A Forehead-Smacking Way

WWE’s SummerSlam is just around the corner, and there’s reason to be excited. A lot of major matches are happening in the big show, including Roman Reigns putting his Undisputed titles on the line in another epic showdown with Brock Lesnar (which not everyone is happy about). With just days to go before it starts, the main event may have already been spoiled in a truly forehead-smacking way.
WWE
411mania.com

Windham Rotunda Updates Twitter Bio With Vince McMahon Quote

The former Bray Wyatt is sharing the words of Vince McMahon in his latest Twitter bio. WIndham Rotunda updated his Twitter account with a quote from the WWE Chairman, as you can see below. The bio reads, along with his booking information:. “’Begin again kid, it’s what you do’. -VKM”...
WWE
411mania.com

The Bella Twins On If Total Divas Could Still Have More Magic In It

In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Bella Twins talked about the success of Total Divas and how the show could still have some magic left in it with the right cast of characters. Nikki on how Total Divas can make more magic with the right people: “It doesn’t...
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match

UPDATE: A new report has some details on why Nick Aldis was removed from the Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 74. PWInsider reports that “there is some truth” in Corgan’s comments on Busted Open Radio that Aldis’ politicking has become an issue and that the two sides are not getting along at all like they previously did.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, we’ve reached another Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. So, anything crazy in the world of professional wrestling happen lately? I kid, I kid, but with the news that Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE breaking the landscape of professional wrestling might shift in a real way. More immediate concerns revolve around Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the arena when he heard about Vince stepping down. Brock has been positioned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in just a few weeks at SummerSlam, if Brock is leaving then WWE has very little time to spin up a new challenger for Roman and that process has to start immediately if not sooner. The Street Profits and Usos are likely to continue their build and we might even get an appearance from the special guest referee for their match. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey are set to battle for the Smackdown Women’s title at SummerSlam and we’ll probably get some continuation of that, Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Ludwig Kaiser again as he continues trying to get a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther so let’s all take a moment of silence for Kaiser’s chest once Gunther chops the heck out of him for losing. Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models will debut their beachwear collection, as well as feature the debut of Max Dupri’s “sister”, Maxxine Dupri. Assuming Drew McIntyre isn’t the one who gets called up to deal with the absence of Brock Lesnar, he and Sheamus are due another misdirection match to try and set up their SummerSlam bout as well. Well that’s the preamble, and the uncertainty hovering over this particular episode, so let’s get into the action.
