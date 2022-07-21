ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp’s Third TikTok Is A BTS Look At A Movie, But Not The French One He’s Currently Filming

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456SZ2_0gnfvMwQ00
(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

While much attention has been paid to the debunked rumors of Johnny Depp’s love life, the man is still getting back to work. With his next project Jeanne de Barry gearing up, the actor is brushing up on his French for his upcoming movie. Meanwhile, as Depp grows his TikTok following with fresh videos, a new behind the scenes look from his time on another film has been released.

Showcasing the makeup process he sat through on the historical drama Minimata, Johnny Depp shared with the world his transformation into photojournalist W. Eugene Smith. Through the magic of TikTok, the results are rather impressive, as you can see below:

@johnnydepp (opens in new tab)

In the make-up trailer on ‘Minamata’, now on Digital & DVD in North America

♬ original sound - Johnny Depp (opens in new tab)

Johnny Depp’s recent debut on TikTok seems to be going over well, as his following on the platform has shot pretty far in such a short time. Providing a video such as this is a smart move, no matter what the project is. Although Minimata is a title that absolutely could use the help, since the movie found itself in a perfect storm of circumstances that may have dampened its initial reception.

With its release marred by both pandemic release strategies, as well as potentially being overshadowed by Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Minimata still found support. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fanbase propelled the film into becoming a hit in this year’s Oscars Fan Favorite poll, which is a buzz that director Andrew Levitas’ movie is able to seize on at a very important moment.

Minimata recently celebrated its physical home video release, as Johnny Depp’s project is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as digital rental or purchase. Hulu subscribers are also able to stream the title, as it was added to the platform with its July 2022 new releases. Its theatrical release may have been subdued, but Minimata has a greater potential to find its audience after all.

As he continues to rev up his acting career, keeping an eye on how Johnny Depp movies are received is going to be interesting. Not to mention, the sorts of projects Depp is offered, and which ones he accepts, will be a keen subject of interest. After being replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald, there's also the question of whether huge blockbusters will come calling for the actor's services.

We'll have to see what the future brings, which is why Minimata is probably getting the extra social media push as we speak. The film is available for purchase and rental on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD; as well as streaming through the Hulu library. While we don’t have an update on when Jeanne de Barry should be expected, Johnny Depp fans in France will be able to stream the film on Netflix after its theatrical release.

