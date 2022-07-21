Nashville performer highlights local Summerfest 2022

The Pelican Lake Association will host its Summerfest 2022 event Saturday.

Enjoy the music of Anna Lynn Ferris, live from Nashville, from 4-8 p.m.

With a background in bluegrass and country, Ferris moved to Nashville to “chase her neon rainbow” on the streets of broadway. She has actively performed downtown at bars.

Now fronting her own band, Ferris headlines various venues across the country. She has also opened for renowned artists like Montgomery Gentry and Mustang Sally.

Her music is a mix of rock and country. Ferris’ performance inspiration comes from her favorite singer, Janis Joplin. She follows Joplin’s “no-hold-back” attitude and showcases her presence on stage.

Burgers, brats and pork sandwiches will be served along with desserts, made courtesy of community bakers. Games, 50/50 raffle and gift basket raffles will be part of the day’s activities.

Events will run from 2-8 p.m. at the Pelican Lake fire house and ball field on Highway P (Milwaukee Street) in Pelican Lake.

Fundraising events will benefit the general fund to maintain the overall health of Pelican Lake.