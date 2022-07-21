Royal Author Claims Meghan Markle ‘Wanted to Be Number One’ and ‘Didn’t Understand Hierarchy’ of Royals

Author Tom Bower wrote a new book featuring royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors . This new book paints Harry, the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles , and his wife in an unsavory light. It claims the former Suits star had no understanding of the monarchy . Bower claims Markle “wanted to be number one” in the monarchy, likening it to her experiences in Hollywood. He also writes she “didn’t understand hierarchy.”

Bower is hopeful his book ‘hastens the downfall’ of the couple

The author sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan for his series Piers Morgan Uncensored . Bower shared his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He also revealed what he hopes his book will achieve regarding public perception of the twosome.

Piers Morgan asked the biographer, “Are they in trouble now? Is the Sussex brand on the downward slope? A lot of American friends of mine are completely done with them, which they weren’t even a year ago.”

Bower replied, “This book may hasten the downward trend. Over which I wouldn’t be sad because they pose a real threat to the royal family.”

The author claims Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘number one’ and ‘didn’t understand the hierarchy’

Bower spoke of the Duchess of Sussex during his interview with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain .

Subsequently, the author alleged Markle always chased fame, and her marriage to Prince Harry helped her achieve that ambition.

Bower said in his book the royal family was initially very excited about having Markle as part of their brood.

However, he added it quickly all went wrong as Meghan did not understand the hierarchy of the family.

“She didn’t understand she couldn’t be number one. There’s only one number in the monarchy, and she didn’t understand hierarchy,” Bower said on the British news show.

“Meghan Markle thought the monarchy was like Hollywood, all about celebrities. It’s about hard work with little reward, and she didn’t like that.”

‘Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard defended Meghan Markle against Tom Bower’s accusations

During one heated exchange, Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard defended Markle against Bower’s accusations.

But, Bower claimed Markle was not well-known before her involvement with Prince Harry.

Shephard retaliated in Markle’s defense. He said, “She was famous in her own right and ambitious like many people. She had a strong view of how she wanted to be seen. She’s trying to control her brand and who she is. Markle’s not the first well-known person to do that, is she?”

However, the host continued, “She was a famous actor and had a high profile in Hollywood. Suits is a series streamed worldwide, so people knew who she was.”

Bower replied, “She said to her father when she was young, ‘I want to be famous. I want to walk down the red carpet. By marrying Harry, she achieved exactly that ambition.”

Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors is available now.

