ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Royal Author Claims Meghan Markle ‘Wanted to Be Number One’ and ‘Didn’t Understand Hierarchy’ of Royals

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Author Tom Bower wrote a new book featuring royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors . This new book paints Harry, the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles , and his wife in an unsavory light. It claims the former Suits star had no understanding of the monarchy . Bower claims Markle “wanted to be number one” in the monarchy, likening it to her experiences in Hollywood. He also writes she “didn’t understand hierarchy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Bower is hopeful his book ‘hastens the downfall’ of the couple

The author sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan for his series Piers Morgan Uncensored . Bower shared his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He also revealed what he hopes his book will achieve regarding public perception of the twosome.

Piers Morgan asked the biographer, “Are they in trouble now? Is the Sussex brand on the downward slope? A lot of American friends of mine are completely done with them, which they weren’t even a year ago.”

Bower replied, “This book may hasten the downward trend. Over which I wouldn’t be sad because they pose a real threat to the royal family.”

The author claims Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘number one’ and ‘didn’t understand the hierarchy’

Bower spoke of the Duchess of Sussex during his interview with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain .

Subsequently, the author alleged Markle always chased fame, and her marriage to Prince Harry helped her achieve that ambition.

Bower said in his book the royal family was initially very excited about having Markle as part of their brood.

However, he added it quickly all went wrong as Meghan did not understand the hierarchy of the family.

“She didn’t understand she couldn’t be number one. There’s only one number in the monarchy, and she didn’t understand hierarchy,” Bower said on the British news show.

“Meghan Markle thought the monarchy was like Hollywood, all about celebrities. It’s about hard work with little reward, and she didn’t like that.”

‘Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard defended Meghan Markle against Tom Bower’s accusations

During one heated exchange, Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard defended Markle against Bower’s accusations.

But, Bower claimed Markle was not well-known before her involvement with Prince Harry.

Shephard retaliated in Markle’s defense. He said, “She was famous in her own right and ambitious like many people. She had a strong view of how she wanted to be seen. She’s trying to control her brand and who she is. Markle’s not the first well-known person to do that, is she?”

However, the host continued, “She was a famous actor and had a high profile in Hollywood. Suits is a series streamed worldwide, so people knew who she was.”

Bower replied, “She said to her father when she was young, ‘I want to be famous. I want to walk down the red carpet. By marrying Harry, she achieved exactly that ambition.”

Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors is available now.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated royal family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 42

Happy cat
3d ago

It was made clear even before the wedding that Meghan was extremely narcissistic and demanded to be #1 in a country where she was always going to be nothing but the wife of a spare. When she couldn't get her way she played on Harry worse fears in saying the press was attacking her etc which set up them moving to California. Which proved disastrous with their obvious chase for fame . 🤣

Reply(2)
57
Harvest Southward
3d ago

she was not famous. no one watched suits and no one knew her. It was a C series filmed in Canada. she was not even in Hollywood. These two should focus on their family they have no businesses making speeches at the UN.

Reply
43
all4peace
3d ago

What part of “What Megan Wants Megan gets “ did everybody involved not understand when the Prince of idiocy spoke . The Queens corgis would be allowed to wear the emerald crown before Megan could get her hands on it!

Reply
23
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Charlotte Hawkins
Person
Ben Shephard
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussex#American
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'doesn't have great respect' for the Duchess of Cornwall after their bond went 'off the boil' - and now has 'no interest' in a relationship with her, royal expert claims

Prince Harry 'doesn't have great respect' for the Duchess of Cornwall and has 'no interest' in 'developing' a relationship with her, a royal expert has claimed. Camilla, 75, has been stepmother to the Duke of Sussex, 37, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty, since she married Prince Charles in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Hysterical After Seeing Cartoon Images Of Prince Charles Post-‘Embarrassing’ Camillagate Scandal, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Diana was heartbroken when she found out that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. To make things worse, the Princess of Wales reportedly tried her best to make her marriage work but to no avail. Royal experts revealed that Prince Charles was always torn between the two women, but his heart always belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

147K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy