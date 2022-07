Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.

