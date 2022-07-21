ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba On Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPoxZ_0gnfu0du00

Smith-Njigba is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award, joining former wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1995.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named on Thursday morning to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding pass-catcher in the country regardless of position.

A junior from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba caught a school record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season, including 15 receptions for 240 yards and one score in the Buckeyes’ win at Nebraska on Nov. 6 and 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah on Jan. 1.

He is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award, which is which is named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff , joining former wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1995.

Smith-Njigba was joined on the preseason watch list by USC wide receiver Jordan Addison , who won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Pittsburgh. No player has ever won the award twice.

Ten semifinalists for this year's award will be announced in mid-November, with three finalists named later that month. The winner will then be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson On Doak Walker Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff: Ohio State Rolls Past Oklahoma, 45-24

Ohio State Freshmen, Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud On Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff: Ohio State Blanks Purdue, 46-0

2023 Ohio State LB Target Tackett Curtis Commits To USC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Noah Ruggles Happy to Be Back at Ohio State After Taking Spring Off:

Although he was away from Ohio State this spring, Noah Ruggles always planned to return for another season with the Buckeyes. Instead of going through practices and classes like the rest of the Buckeyes this spring, Ruggles spent the semester in his hometown of Tampa and traveling around the country. He didn’t actually need to take classes this spring – he’s still on track to get a master’s degree from Ohio State this fall – and his decision to take some time away came with the approval of Ryan Day, who signed off on the plan when Ruggles made the decision to use his additional year of eligibility.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett Joins Detroit Lions Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday morning they have added former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant. A former four-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett set numerous school records during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17, including 38 wins as a starter, 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Chillicothe High School 4-Star Tight End Commits to LSU

CHILLICOTHE – It’s been almost 30 years since the last student-athlete has gone to a power 5 school, Tayvion Galloway has now changed that. Today the number one recruit in High school is coming out of Chillicothe Ohio. Galloway is a tight end out of Chillicothe high school, a 4-star recruit and, 4th ranked TE in the country. In an interview with Darren Junior Recruiting Services, he said that LSU was the place that made him feel most at home, that he felt with the several trips to the college they were the ones for him to continue his career.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
BuckeyesNow

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blasts Fresno State, 43-10

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number. We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Biletnikoff Award#Florida State#Oakland Raiders#Usc
zagsblog.com

Four-star power forward Carey Booth to visit Ohio State in September

CHICAGO — Class of 2023 four-star power forward Carey Booth will visit Ohio State starting Sept. 8, he tells ZAGSBLOG.com. The 6-foot-9, 190 pound big man from Brewster Academy (NH) and the Kansas City Run GMC AAU program has already taken official visits to Penn State and Marquette in June. Booth is also currently working on setting up visits to Iowa and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Broken Records: Ohio State basketball will break their Sweet Sixteen drought

When it comes to Ohio State basketball, there are two things that fans use as benchmarks: A regular season conference championship, and Sweet Sixteen appearances. Ohio State has not made the Sweet Sixteen since 2013, and when they missed the Sweet Sixteen in 2014, that broke a four-year streak of the Buckeyes making it at least that far in the NCAA Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Ohio State hosting job fair to fill gameday positions at Ohio Stadium

Have you ever wondered about working at Ohio Stadium on an Ohio State football game day and having the chance to actually get paid to watch your favorite team play?. Well, that can become a reality. Ohio State requires hundreds of people to execute a successful gameday operations at The Shoe. The university announced today it will host a job fair next Wednesday and Thursday for potential candidates to interview for a wide range of gameday positions.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Matteson Brings World Championship To Marysville

“Bob” may have to put on some weight to hold up all the medals that he has to wear. For those not in the know, “Bob” is the silicone practice dummy used at Marysville ATA (American Taekwando Association) Martial Arts, 133 Damascus Rd., who regularly takes a beating from the students. As recompense, Bob gets to wear the medals that the students (and instructors) win in competitions, but only when he is not getting a kick to the ribs or a knuckle to the midsection.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy