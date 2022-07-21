ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Schools to install software to monitor students' online activity

By Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools officials plan to request increased police presence in schools and $5 million for security camera upgrades from the Henrico Board of Supervisors at their next meeting. And, they intend to implement software that will monitor students’ online activity. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen .

