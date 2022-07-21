The Garden Are Goth Jesters in 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'

Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director, and producer, and later a cocreator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, Colorado home. His death was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features, includeing Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen as a Beatles offshoot. More from DeadlineMicky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: "I'll Miss It All So Much"; Brian Wilson, Carole King, Others Pay TributeMichael Nesmith Dies: The Monkees Singer & Guitarist Was 78Peter Tork Dies: The Monkees' Affable Bassist Was 77Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

