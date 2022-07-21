ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Garden Are Goth Jesters in 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden is smashing their way back into music yet again on their new song, "Orange County Punk Rock Legend," and this time, they’re ready to do it all on their own in true punk, anti-establishment fashion. The duo — made up of twin brothers Wyatt Shears and...

‘A Lot of Mutual Respect’: Roxy Music’s Ferry and Manzanera Divulge Details of September Arena Tour

With the exception of its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance in 2019, British art-rockers Roxy Music haven’t played in America since 2003. But the iconic band’s 13-date arena tour will not only return it to U.S. shores on Sept. 7 — it will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music’s eponymous debut, which took the music world by storm in 1972, with its eclectic mashup of musical styles and the band’s flamboyant costumes.
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite

Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Bob Rafelson Dies: Oscar-Nominated Director Of ‘Five Easy Pieces’, Cocreator Of ‘The Monkees’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director, and producer, and later a cocreator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, Colorado home. His death was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features, includeing Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen as a Beatles offshoot. More from DeadlineMicky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: "I'll Miss It All So Much"; Brian Wilson, Carole King, Others Pay TributeMichael Nesmith Dies: The Monkees Singer & Guitarist Was 78Peter Tork Dies: The Monkees' Affable Bassist Was 77Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
MONSTA X collaborate with producer Sam Feldt on new single ‘Late Night Feels’

MONSTA X have unveiled their collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on ‘Late Night Feels’. On July 21, the K-pop group teamed up with Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, which dropped alongside its accompanying video treatment. In the clip, a number of notable young stars, which include Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk, Alan Chikin Chow and more, transported to a magical world, defined by unadulterated joy and dance.
55 Years Ago: Yardbirds’ ‘Little Games’ Stumbles, Despite Jimmy Page

Little Games arrived on July 24, 1967, after another lineup shift for the Yardbirds. Yet something deeply interesting continued with their music. Jeff Beck and Paul Samwell-Smith had exited following the band's most critically and commercially successful period, opening the door for Jimmy Page to step forward as lead guitarist. At the same time, the zeitgeist was moving from a singles-focused format into the album era. Bands were broadly expanding songs in concert.
Florence Pugh Spirals in New 'Don’t Worry Darling' Trailer

“Cooking With Flo” takes a dark turn in the newest Don’t Worry Darling trailer. Instead of dancing around her kitchen making Tzatziki, Florence Pugh (as 1950s housewife Alice) cracks eggs dramatically, revealing empty insides — and then descends into madness. The second official trailer for the Olivia...
Drake Criticized For Airdropping Unknown Woman Photo of Herself

Drake is coming under fire for his latest attempt at "flirting." On Thursday, July 21, the rapper took to his Instagram to share a few photos from his vacation in St. Tropez with his 117 million followers, including a standard selection of sunsets, poolside tanning and his superyacht. However, one particular pic of an anonymous woman has sparked some serious online backlash — and for good reason.
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview

As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
