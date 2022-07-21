ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Woman's body found near road in Hanover County

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0QZY_0gnftITw00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies were called to the area of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road Thursday morning after a woman's body was found.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they were notified just after 7 a.m. The body was found lying off the side of the roadway.

Investigators are working to identify the woman.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that there were obvious signs of trauma to the woman.

"We actually have a lot of people that walk this road and ride bikes on Winn’s Church Road, so it's heavily traveled by both foot and bike,” said Joseph Fultz, a retired Richmond homicide detective.

Neighbors in that area say they didn't hear anything unusual. Deputies confirm they don't believe the woman died where her body was found.

"If you find out who she was with last, that's where you start and of course, the evidence recovered on the scene,” said Fultz.

He's spent two-thirds of his 32-year career in RPD's major crimes unit. He says cases like this are challenging but they can be solved.

"Family members may be able to tell, ‘hey, she was with this person,’ and you go and talk to them,” said Fultz. “Maybe it's not them but you gotta’ have that talk. You gotta’ go through every avenue possible and find out where they were last. The very last stop and hope they had a phone or something because that can come into play too."

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death, but investigators believe she died just a few hours before a citizen spotted the body. However, they do not believe she died where her body was found.

Winns Church Road between Greenwood Road and Rocky Ridge Road is temporarily closed as the investigation is ongoing.

WTVR
A woman's body was found off of Winns Church Road in Hanover County on July 21, 2022.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest in this breaking news story.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 3

Whizz
2d ago

Sad 😔 Ladies choose wisely personally, privately, professionally, financially and sexually. Because the life you save could be your own or love one. Hell Males too when l think about i... 🤔 💭 🤔...

Reply(2)
6
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

No injuries reported in garage fire in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a detached garage caught fire in Mechanicsville. According to Hanover County Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 9200 block of Shannon Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a fire on a detached garage. When the crews got to the scene, they found the garage engulfed in flames but were able to get the fire under control.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said. On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Church Road, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
NBC12

Five men injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after five men were shot Saturday night. Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11:24 p.m. Five adult males with gunshot wounds were found outside of a structure. Two victims were taken to a...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency official with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department is in a hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver in Williamsburg early Saturday morning. According to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, after the crash, he got out of his vehicle to check on injuries in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WSAZ

Name released in fatal crash

John Tooson is accused of killing two sisters at a home in Ashland. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021.
ASHLAND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Jeep crashes into concrete pole in Chesterfield, no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep Cherokee sustained major damage after the driver hit a concrete pole off of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 700 block of Sturgis Drive, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. Chesterfield Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road#Road Between#Winns Church Road#Winn S Church Road#Rpd
WTKR News 3

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Man dies from injuries suffered in Route 1 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 61-year-old man died from his injuries on Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash last weekend. The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 61-year-old man was traveling south on Route 1 around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 17 when his vehicle struck a signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

SUV driver hits GRTC Pulse bus; 6 passengers hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — Several passengers were hurt after a wreck involving a GRTC Pulse bus in Richmond Saturday morning. Officers were called to East Broad and Lombardy streets around 10:15 a.m. That is where an SUV trying to make a left turn hit a Pulse bus, according to police.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy