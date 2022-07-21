MN Canola Growers Field Day July 26th

Fargo ND – With all the “black swan” events that have occurred in the ag sector over the past few years, there’s a lot to unravel. From geopolitical events and record-setting commodity prices, expenses, and land values to rising interest and inflation rates, uncertain monetary policy and supply chain disruptions, we’ll tackle it all at Bell’s highly anticipated 6th annual AgViews Live conference, held July 25 in Fargo, N.D., July 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D., and July 27 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
