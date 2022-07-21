ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, MN

MN Canola Growers Field Day July 26th

By mick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Canola Growers have scheduled another annual Field Day for...

KFYR-TV

Super weed discovered in another ND county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota. Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.
BISMARCK, ND
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supply Giant Acquires North Dakota Belt Manufacturer

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of tires and automotive...
WAHPETON, ND
kvrr.com

Crumbl sets up shop in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new cookie experience is hitting West Fargo with the opening of Crumbl Cookies on Veterans Boulevard and 24th Avenue East. They’re known by some for their flavors of the week and their signature pink box. People lined up to get their cookies,...
WEST FARGO, ND
AG Week

Palmer amaranth found in another North Dakota county

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Agriculture Department has confirmed that two plants on the side of the road in Traill County have been determined to be Palmer amaranth. Palmer amaranth is a fast-growing noxious weed known to significantly hurt yields of crops. The weed is considered a major threat to cropland, with populations of the weed known to be resistant to every major category of chemical typically used on soybeans and resistant to many chemicals used on corn.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Bell Bank to Host AgViews Live Conference

Fargo ND – With all the “black swan” events that have occurred in the ag sector over the past few years, there’s a lot to unravel. From geopolitical events and record-setting commodity prices, expenses, and land values to rising interest and inflation rates, uncertain monetary policy and supply chain disruptions, we’ll tackle it all at Bell’s highly anticipated 6th annual AgViews Live conference, held July 25 in Fargo, N.D., July 26 in Sioux Falls, S.D., and July 27 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Body found in a lake near Lengby Thursday morning identified

LENGBY, Minn. (KVRR) — A man found dead in a lake near Lengby, Minnesota is identified as 65 year old Raymond Larson of Fosston. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man found dead in Spring Lake Thursday morning after 9 a.m. Larson was...
LENGBY, MN
valleynewslive.com

The wait is over! The Moorhead underpass is finally open

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead underpass is finally opening after nearly four years since the the project started. According to some small business owners in the area, this will have a major impact on them. “It’s been a long five construction seasons waiting for it to happen....
MOORHEAD, MN
City
Hawley, MN
battlelakereview.com

The County Garage Is Moving

THE BIG MOVE! The morning of Wednesday, July 13 the old county garage was moved on Cty. Rd. 82 through Battle Lake on Hwy. 78 north to the Dan Christensen residence.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
fargomonthly.com

Where Are They Now: Andrea Larson

In 2014 we visited some of the best places in town to eat, recommended by six different locals. In our Where to Eat with Friends issue, local news anchor, Andrea Larson, brought us to her favorite spots in town for all of the best apps, main courses, drinks and desserts. Today, not only have some of those dining spots changed, but of course, Andrea has too. Let’s hear what this friend is up to now!
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo man in highway shooting identified; Lawmakers want AG email account probe & $4M grant awarded to Micah’s Mission

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Gunfire breaks out on a highway in Fargo. How one man is in jail while a hit and run victim fights to stay alive. Two North Dakota lawmakers are calling for a probe after the email account for the late Attorney General was deleted. A $4 million dollar grant is awarded to an area homeless shelter.
FARGO, ND
kxnet.com

Motorcyclist hurt in hit-run crash makes recovery progress

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones say the motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on a North Dakota interstate Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries. Eric O’Meara was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Fargo Man Facing Additional Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – More charges have been filed against the man involved in two crashes, including one with a motorcycle that left a man with serious injuries. He was later shot by a State Trooper in Fargo on July 19th. 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder,...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPOND TO AGRICULTURAL ARICRAFT CRASH IN EAST GRAND FORKS

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an agricultural aircraft that had made an emergency landing in a field in section 14 of Grand Forks Township, rural East Grand Forks, MN. The pilot of the aircraft was uninjured, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

FPD’s Adam O’Brien personnel file shows minor issues and praise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We have obtained the personnel file for Fargo PD’s Adam O’Brien, the officer that was involved in the shooting that took place on July 8. His record only shows minor issues over the years in the Fargo-Moorhead area. However, majority of the file showed praise for O’Brien’s work.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Village Inn becomes ‘A.M. eatery’ by day, hosts events in evening

South Moorhead’s long-popular Village Inn has a new owner, a new concept, and new opportunities to host meetings and special events. Since Reza Sakaki purchased the local family restaurant in March, regular customers have noticed some changes. One big one: Its hours have been adjusted. It is now open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowd.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Driver cited in 13th Ave. intersection collision

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was cited for disregarding a traffic control signal in a two-car crash at 13th Ave. and 25th St. S shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 39-year-old Maulid Hussein ran a red light. The car he was driving collided with an SUV in the intersection. The SUV flipped onto its roof.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Man Found Dead Thursday Near Lengby

A man was found dead Thursday in Spring Lake near Lengby. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Essentia Ambulance responded to the report just after 9AM. Authorities say the body is that of Raymond Larson, 65. No found play is suspected. The body was transported to UND Forensic...
LENGBY, MN

