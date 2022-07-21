ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodmere, NY

Nassau's housing plan approval angers Woodmere residents

By Lisa Margaria
Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy a 6 to 1 vote the Nassau County Planning Commission approved the proposed development of 17 single-family residential lots in a horseshoe-shaped parcel on Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s south end along West Broadway and Westwood Road in Woodmere on July 14. Lawrence Woodmere Academy, a non-sectarian private school...

