Catch Of The Day At Reelfoot Lake

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - There was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County at 3:15 p.m. The coordinates of the location were 36.314N 89.472W. USGS says the exact location of the quake was 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tenn. The quake had a depth of 0.62 miles.
Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A body was found in Black River in Poplar Bluff Saturday around 4 p.m. by kayakers. Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days. Due to the condition of the body, photographs and finger prints...
Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr. Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong. Ben...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff. The TWRA says that Dyer County...
Buck Allen Warson, 39, of Martin, passed away at 10:37 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. Buck was born April 22, 1983, in Potosi, Missouri, son of Ramona Elizabeth (Byington) Warson of Martin and the late Craig Allen Warson. He was employed as a over-the-road truck driver and was of the Catholic faith.
Union City, Tenn.– Discovery Park of America has announced details for the return of the popular Singer-Songwriter Night featuring Phillip Coleman and other musicians from the country music industry. The performances will take place in Discovery Park’s Reelfoot Room on night one, Thurs., Sept. 8 and night two, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to Discovery Park members on Wed., Aug. 3, 2022. Members may purchase up to four tickets for each evening. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. The ticket price is $45.
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is helping one nonprofit address food insecurity. Helping Hand of Humboldt is an organization that provides free groceries, hot lunches, showers, free toiletry and clothing to the greater Gibson County area. Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says they try to minister to all the needs...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Sheriff’s sargent and his K9 are credited with saving someone’s life earlier this week. The team of Sgt. Tim Wright and K9 Sophia were requested by the Obion Police Department to track a man who was threatening suicide around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
GOBLER, Mo. (KFVS) - In 67 years, a lot has certainly changed, but the memories and the stories are still the same. Many people still talk about something that happened in Gobler, Missouri not once, but twice. “It was a big deal, right here in Gobler of all places,” said...
PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) today announced that Dr. Marty Odom, board-certified internist, has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Mayfield and the surrounding region. Odom, a Mayfield native, joins JPMC after nearly 20 years practicing medicine in Tampa, Florida. “We are beyond...
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Two words are at the heart of Kennett’s Christmas in July Fundraiser: Giving back. and the Kennett Fire Department, are collecting items throughout the month of July for those in need. 911 Communications Supervisor Rachael Bowles outlined the items being collected and what will...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog fighting ring. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says his department received a tip of a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in Brownsville. “After a lengthy investigation, several weeks long, we developed enough probable...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on Friday, July 22. Firefighters got the call just before 2 a.m. to a two-story building on the 400 block of North Second Street. When they arrived, one unit...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - There was a 2.4 earthquake in Caruthersville, Mo. at approximately 3:11 p.m. The coordinates of the location were 36.191N, 89.666W. The exact location of the quake was 0.6 miles (or 0.9 km) southwest of Caruthersville. The quake had a depth of 0.68 miles (or 1.1 km).
