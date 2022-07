Bridge Industrial is embarking on at least its third South Florida development since June, planning a 175-acre, speculative logistics campus in Doral. Chicago-based Bridge plans a roughly 2.6 million-square-foot project on the southwest corner of Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 41st Street, according to the developer’s news release. The land is west of Miami International Airport and east of the Florida Turnpike ramps.

DORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO