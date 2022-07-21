ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden, Carper test positive for Covid-19

By Delaware Business Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, multiple news outlets reported. Also, US Sen. Carper, D-Delaware tested positive. Symptoms are said to be mild, with the fully-vaccinated president to self-isolate at the White House. The President and First Lady rarely spend weekends at the White House, splitting...

