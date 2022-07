A man went to the police station July7 and told an officer a relative wrote a $140 check to a company located in the city. The payment was placed in a pre-addressed envelope. The relative’s daughter mailed it at a post office’s drive-through location, but she was unsure at which branch. The company contacted the relative to tell him they did not receive payment. He then contacted his bank who said the original information on the check was altered. The payee and amount sections were whited out and changed to “Paula Glenn” for $5,000. The check was deposited at another bank and the funds withdrawn from his bank account.The victim is in the process of disputing the charges.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO