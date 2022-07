Make traveling and overnight getaways more exciting and possible with the BeTRITON camper trike. It’s compatible with both land and water use, making it perfect for long-distance adventures. Moreover, this camper trike has a 50+ km range on land and 20+ km on water. Best of all, it only takes around 5 minutes to switch between boat and land mode. The BeTRITON also comfortably sleeps and rides 2 people while it includes a fold-up kitchen table for dinner times. There’s even a pot for your favorite plant to inject some nature on your travels. Furthermore, it comes with integrated solar roof panels with a Li-ion battery pack. Most impressively, there’s USB charging, GPS, a sound system, and more. Finally, it includes a cooling and heating system to keep you comfortable all year round.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO