The Bears are taking the organization in the right direction. At least one player who played for the Colts just before Eberflus became their defensive coordinator says so. "Eberflus is a dog, right?" Pat McAfee said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "Anybody that came on our show (Pat McAfee Show) from the Indianapolis Colts that played under Eberflus's leadership, they said he's awesome. Everyone works their a-s off. It's a culture setting type of thing."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO