Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos

Image Credit: : Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.

Brad Pitt with a chipped tooth at the U.K. premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ on July 20 (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Still, the father of six looked so handsome for his appearance in the U.K. He dressed in a brown shirt with a blue stitched collar and a black blazer on top. Brad also sported a pair of black jeans and black suede shoes and shielded his eyes with a pair of brown sunglasses. He coyly put his hands in his pockets as he stood on the carpet while the paparazzi flashed away with their photograph cameras.

Brad Pitt at the U.K. premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ on July 20 (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Brad’s chipped tooth seems to be a very recent development. His teeth appeared to be in fine condition at the Berlin red carpet premiere for Bullet Train on July 19, where he wore a brown, knee-length skirt which instantly became the talk of the town. See the years-old photo of Brad below from before his tooth was chipped.

Brad has been making some major fashion statements while promoting his new movie, where he plays an assassin. He wore a skirt in Berlin and explained why when a reporter asked him about his unexpected fashion choice on the carpet. “The breeze, the breeze,” he said.

The Oscar winner stars in Bullet Train opposite Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree-Henry, Andrew Koji, and Sandra Bullock. The film is directed by David Leitch and focuses on five hired killers who find themselves aboard the same ill-fated train ride from Tokyo to Moriok.