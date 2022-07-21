ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pence's Chances of Beating Trump in 2024 as They Face Off in Arizona: Polls

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some GOP lawmakers are reportedly encouraging the former vice president to throw his hat in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 419

Sondra Avellino
3d ago

PENCE is too WEAK!!! We don't need another WEAK, EASY TO PAY OFF, PRESIDENT!! TRUMP OR DESANTIS!! VOTE RED!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

Reply(29)
234
Bob
3d ago

Pence is a reincarnation of obiden for the Republicans. AGAIN, TERM LIMITS FOR ALL POLITICIANS and maximum age of 65 with same benefits as us!

Reply
120
Gyrodtre
2d ago

Pence is a drip. We’ve been watching what such a weak president can do for the past 2 years. Don’t need a Rhino without a backbone. He won’t do anything.

Reply
100
Comments / 0

Community Policy