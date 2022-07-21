ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton believes struggles this year have been a ‘valuable lesson’ for Mercedes ahead of his 300th GP

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL9Tb_0gnfpeqe00
(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have learned a “valuable lesson” given their struggles this season but insists he is “not fazed” as he targets a record-extending race victory in 2022.

The seven-time world champion becomes only the sixth driver to reach 300 Grands Prix this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet and is currently the only driver in history to win a race in every season he has been competing in Formula 1.

But in his 16th season - at the half-way stage of the 2022 calendar - Hamilton is yet to finish higher than third but remains optimistic that Mercedes are improving race-by-race and will be able to compete with Red Bull or Ferrari, whether it “be now or in five races time.”

Asked in the drivers press conference on Thursday about not winning a race yet this year, Hamilton said: “It doesn’t faze me because I’m getting towards that win. I do believe we’ll be able to compete with these guys, whether it be now or in five races.

“I think more about the journey, we’ve got consistency and we’ve continued to push, no one in our team has given up.

“It’s been a really valuable lesson and experience learned for all of us, we’ve sharpened our tools in other areas so when we do get back to where we deserve to be, we’ll appreciate it that much more.”

Hamilton - who admitted he wasn’t aware that this weekend would be his 300th Grand Prix - has finished on the podium in the last three races, with third-place finishes in Montreal, Silverstone and Spielberg.

Yet he remains sixth in the Drivers Standings, 19 points behind team-mate George Russell and 99 points behind Championship leader and 2021 rival Max Verstappen.

“Every weekend we’re hoping to improve for sure,” Hamilton added, as he looked ahead to this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

“I don’t know what to expect this weekend. We’re constantly making changes to the car, aero-surfaces and everything. I’m hoping we discover something to move forward. In general, it’s [French Grand Prix] has been a decent race for us.”

Hamilton’s position in first practice tomorrow will be taken by Nyck de Vries, though the 37-year-old will be taking part in second practice later in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

No Formula One driver has ever won after reaching 300 races - not even the legendary Michael Schumacher... so can Lewis Hamilton break the curse as the Mercedes star prepares to hit the milestone on Sunday at the French Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton joins an elite club this weekend and, as is his wont, he is determined to go one better than any of his fellow members. Here at Circuit Paul Ricard, the home of the French Grand Prix, where it is hot enough to fry eggs on the asphalt, he becomes only the sixth man in history to start 300 Formula One races. Kimi Raikkonen (349), Fernando Alonso (345), Rubens Barrichello (322), Michael Schumacher (306) and Jenson Button (306) lead the roster.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals one team refuses to sign F1 diversity charter

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that one F1 team is refusing to sign the diversity charter that he has been pushing for nearly two years. The Mercedes star, who set up the Hamilton Commission last year to improve the representation of black people in UK motorsport, proposed the charter to provoke change towards equality in the sport. Yet the seven-time world champion admitted that one of the 10 F1 teams is “not willing to engage” on the prospect of a diversity inclusion charter. “F1 needs to do more,” Hamilton said, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix. “All the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ESPN

Mercedes qualifying performance like a 'slap in the face' - team boss Toto Wolff

LE CASTELLET, France -- Toto Wolff said Mercedes' qualifying performance at the French Grand Prix felt like a "slap in the face" after the team failed to meet expectations. The layout of the track and its smooth surface was expected to favour Mercedes, which has won all but one of the races at Paul Ricard since it returned to the Formula One calendar in 2018, but Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth on the grid and George Russell sixth, behind McLaren's Lando Norris in fifth.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ferrari and Red Bull are in their own league, acknowledges Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said he is powerless to change his downturn in results after qualifying a distant fourth for his 300th Formula One race.Hamilton and his Mercedes team arrived in Le Castellet for Sunday’s French Grand Prix with high hopes of a revival.A number of updates on Hamilton’s Mercedes machine – combined with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt – had been expected to propel the Briton back to the front in his landmark appearance.So much love here, merci ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/lZXxULKagA— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 23, 2022But Hamilton, 37, was left to reflect on another sobering afternoon after he finished an...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard celebrates title on Champs-Elysees after Jasper Philipsen wins sprint finish

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday as Jasper Philipsen claimed Stage 21, his second of the race, to conclude the 109th edition of the race.The Dane came out on top of a thrilling three-week duel, edging two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who played one last card on the Champs-Elysees, leading out the peloton before the sprint finish when Philipsen, of Alpecin-Deceuninck, pipped Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff to the iconic sprint finish. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Montreal#Red Bull#Ferrari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 1st time

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains. He first took the yellow jersey from Pogacar in the Alps with a memorable ride up the Col du Granon, and followed up this week with an impressive display of strength in the last Pyrenean stage to the resort of...
CYCLING
The Independent

Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc edged out championship rival Max Verstappen in opening practice for the French Grand Prix.Leclerc, who breathed fresh life into his title hopes with victory in Austria a fortnight ago, lapped the Circuit Paul Ricard 0.091 seconds faster than Verstappen.But it was not all good news for Ferrari after Carlos Sainz, who finished third, was dealt a 10-place grid penalty for new engine parts.Sainz’s Ferrari caught fire in the closing stages of the last race, and he is likely to face further punishment for taking on additional fresh components over the remainder of the weekend.🏁 CLASSIFICATION (END OF...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fran Kirby eager to give England fans ‘an escape’ from life’s struggles

Fran Kirby is trying to stay level-headed but admits putting smiles on fans’ faces during a difficult time for the country is driving England on ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final.A dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Spain on Wednesday has added to the growing sense of momentum, with the last-four showdown with Sweden set to be screened in Trafalgar Square for up to 5,000 supporters.Some of the celebrations after Georgia Stanway’s sensational winner at the Amex – and again at full time – were reminiscent of the scenes produced by England’s men’s team last summer.While Gareth Southgate’s side fell at...
SPORTS
Autoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton on Verge of 300th F1 Start Offers Sage Advice to His Younger Self

Lewis Hamilton is reaching a new plateau this week in his Formula 1 racing career in France, as he will be making his 300th career start in the series. It's a milestone that only five other drivers in F1 history have reached. That list includes Kimi Raikkonen (349), Fernando Alonso (344), Rubens Barrichello (322), Jenson Button (306) and Michael Schumacher (306).
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy