The White Company’s summer sale is here – save on summer dresses, garden furniture and more

The chic high street brand is brimming with discounts on furniture, bedding and more (The Independent)

Whether it’s Zara’s sartorial deals or an oh-so sweet discount at The Body Shop, we’ve not been short of a summer sale recently. And, if you’re a sucker for simple, stylish clothing and homeware, high street darling The White Company’s summer sale is definitely worth a look.

Famed for afforable luxury and simplicity across everything from chic furniture and bedding to crockery and interior decor, its outdoor furniture deals are looking especially enticing in this heat too – we’re looking at you, luxury sun brolly.

Appearing as an ode to minimalism, the brand’s sartorial selection boasts linen pieces and wearable colourways that will easily elevate your summer wardrobe, with a selection of clothing and accessories for little one’s too.

The discounts are pretty generous too, with up to 60 per cent across a wide range of clothing and up to 50 per cent off its homeware and children’s products.

Unsure of where to start? We’ve done the hard part for you, sifting through everything from summer dresses to slippers for the little one. Here are our top picks.

The White Company printed square-neck dress: Was £129, now £77.40, Thewhitecompany.com

When the weather’s as hot as it has been, you can’t go far wrong with a summer dress. White is an obvious choice for keeping cool in the heat, elevated by the quaint floral motif. Plus, flattering square necklines like these are bang on trend at the moment too. A throw-on-and-go staple with 40 per cent off – we could certainly be tempted.

The White Company linen brompton trousers: Was £98, now £58.80, Thewhitecompany.com

Owing to its cool and floaty feel, linen is the sartorial essential for summer. It wins points for sustainability too, owing to the fact it is made with natural and renewable materials. Falling in what looks to be a relaxed but flattering boyfriend-fit, these trousers are both casual enough for pub garden drinks and smart enough for the office. Shop them now while they’re 40 per cent off.

The White Company gathered-detail swimsuit: Was £69, now £48.30, Thewhitecompany.com

If bright hues aren’t your cup of tea, but black cozzies leave you feeling uninspired, this matte grey hue would be the ideal compromise. With a plunging V-neckline and low, equally chic square back, the look is topped off with slight gathered detailing wrapped around the waist. Flattering and purse-friendly.

The White Company gingham cotton pyjama set: Was £75, now £45, Thewhitecompany.com

Matchy matchy nightwear always feels like such a treat, doesn’t it? Gorgeous in gingham this pure cotton set is tied in with mother-of-pearl buttons while the dinky shorts are cinched with a grosgrain tie. With three-quarter length sleeves we can see these as a versatile duo through summer and beyond.

The White Company relaxed linen shirt: Was £98, now £58.80, Thewhitecompany.com

For drifting around the office, coffee runs or park wanders, classic white shirts never miss the mark. Veering towards more casual the three quarter length sleeves are slightly wider for easy breezy ensembles – pair with jeans or the equally wafty linen trousers featured in our round-up (£58.80, Thewhitecompany.com).

Home and Garden

The White Company premium umbrella: Was £295, now £236, Thewhitecompany.com

A beautiful addition to your garden, this pretty brolly with delicate fringed detailing looks like it’s from another era. Creating six feet of shade with its UV and water resistant canopy, it’s perfect for outdoor gatherings in the unpredictable British weather. And, if you’re off daytripping, you can bring the shade with you in its matching carry bag.

The White Company thurlton handmade glass candlestick: Was £30, now £15, Thewhitecompany.com

Candlesticks like these are such a simple way to inject personality and style into your space. Whether you’re putting them centre stage at your next dinner party or elevating your living space, these elegant mouth-blown sticks could fit seamlessly into your home. They’re half price too which, of course, adds to the appeal.

The White Company Tommy chair: Was £265, now £212, Thewhitecompany.com

For the beach, park or sun soaked gardens, consider this stylish reclining deck chair while it’s 20 per cent off. Boasting zip pockets, a weather resistant hardwood frame and water, UV and mold resistance, it’s not just chic but practical too. Making life easier it folds down and can be carried comfortably owing to its padded straps. That’s your summer pew sorted.

Children and baby

The White Company shark slippers: Was £24, now £12, Thewhitecompany.com

If you’ve a little one who loves anything shark related, these are an easy win. With grippy soles and smiley finned friends swimming across the navy fabric wrapped these look every inch as cute as they are cosy. Speaking of which, inside is a faux-fur lining which should keep feet cosy warm when the sun does disappear.

The White Company pink stripe trousers: Was £24, now £7.20, Thewhitecompany.com

These pastel striped trousers are made with pink and white pure cotton and now they have a huge 70 per cent off. Owing to their elasticated waistband and drawstring, they should be easy to help little ones put on and take off while there are pockets both front and back. A simple (and adorable) pair for day trips this summer and beyond.

The White Company stripe top & dungarees set: Was £40, now £20, Thewhitecompany.com

Dungarees are a failsafe wardrobe staple to take you from season to season. Sorting any worries about what to pair with them, this convenient set has both. Made with pure cotton, the dungarees are fully lined for comfort while the strap length can be tweaked for the best fit.

