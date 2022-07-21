ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EXPLAINER: US energy sector dispute with Mexico

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o49Ge_0gnfpRK500
Mexico Energy Dispute (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. government has forced Mexico into negotiations over what Washington considers unfair practices that are effectively excluding U.S. and other foreign companies from the Mexican energy sector in violation of the free trade agreement they signed with Canada. Mexico says it has received a similar notice from Canada related to its electricity law.

WHAT IS THE U.S. GOVERNMENT COMPLAINING ABOUT?

The U.S. government says a change to Mexican law last year gives an unfair advantage to Mexico’s state-owned Federal Electricity Commission and puts energy sold by private companies, including cleaner energy from solar or wind, at a disadvantage.

The U.S. also says a 2019 regulation gives only state oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos extra time to comply with tougher environmental standards limiting the sulfur allowed in automotive diesel fuel.

Mexico has also delayed, rejected or failed to act on private companies’ applications for permits to operate in the energy business and has revoked or suspended existing permits, according to the U.S. government.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Private companies, mainly from Spain and the United States, invested billions of dollars in Mexico to build wind, solar and gas-fired electricity plants under the terms of a 2013 reform opening the energy sector during the administration that preceded the current one under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Before that overhaul, Mexico faced several problems: high electricity rates, scarce generating capacity and dirty power plants that often burned fuel oil to produce electricity. So the government built pipelines to import cleaner U.S. natural gas, allowed companies to buy electricity from independent generators and gave foreign and private firms incentives to install cleaner wind-power turbines or gas-fired plants.

Mexico may have given private and foreign firms too many incentives. They received preferential treatment in pricing and purchasing, and didn’t have to pay the Federal Electricity Commission fees for distributing power through government-owned transmission lines. The state-owned utility lost market share and income, but still had to maintain transmission lines.

WHAT IS MEXICO'S POSITION?

The energy sector is a point of national pride for Mexico's president, who frequently speaks fondly of large state-owned entities.

López Obrador has made propping up Mexico’s deeply indebted state oil company a top priority, and he has railed against foreign companies that flooded the electricity sector when it was opened to competition.

López Obrador doesn’t want the Federal Electricity Commission to go bankrupt or lose more market share. Last year, his allies in Mexico’s congress made legal changes that give preference to the state power utility, requiring it to buy power from its own plants first, while often cleaner energy from private generators would be last in line.

The president tried to enshrine some of those changes in the constitution, but those failed to get the required two-thirds majority in congress earlier this year.

Mexican law had required free competition in the power industry. And the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement prohibits member nations from favoring domestic producers or state-owned firms.

WHAT DO THE SIDES SAY ABOUT THEIR DISPUTE?

In announcing the formal U.S. complaint Wednesday, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement: “Mexico’s policies have largely cut off U.S. and other investment in the country’s clean energy infrastructure, including significant steps to roll back reforms Mexico previously made to meet its climate goals under the Paris Agreement. Mexico’s policy changes threaten to push private sector innovation out of the Mexican energy market.”

López Obrador downplayed the dispute Wednesday, framing it as fairly routine in relations between the two countries. He noted that no complaint was mentioned to him when he visited President Joe Biden in Washington earlier this month.

On Thursday, López Obrador said the issue is “about the interests dedicated to plundering Mexico.” He said he doesn’t believe it is the companies that are complaining, but rather that this is a “political issue.”

“We have many elements to respond (with),” López Obrador said. “We are going to defend ourselves.”

Mexico’s Economy Ministry said Wednesday, “The government of Mexico expresses its willingness to reach a mutually satisfactory solution during the consultation phase.”

Mexico announced later Wednesday that it had received a similar notice from Canada related to its electricity law.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

The consultation phase between the sides is supposed to start within 30 days.

If the two countries cannot reach an agreement after 75 days of talks, the U.S. can request intervention by a dispute resolution panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that could result in sanctions against Mexico if the United States prevails.

The pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition

A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Mexico#Energy Companies#Energy Sector#Mexican#Petroleos Mexicanos
AFP

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds.

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds. A judge indefinitely suspended construction of part of the Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula in late May.
TRAFFIC
Axios

What the growing number of Mexican migrant encounters at the border tells us

The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Atlantic

Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will

President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
POTUS
borderreport.com

Mexico reporting substantial increase in migrants from Africa

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government is reporting a sizeable increase in migrants coming from African countries. A total of 3,346 citizens of Senegal, Angola, Congo, Ghana and neighboring countries requested humanitarian visas in Mexico during the first six months of 2022, compared to 1,901 requests in all of 2021, said Andres Ramirez, director of Mexico’s Refugee Commission, or COMAR.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy