ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Top Trump lawyers briefed in detail on alternate elector plot on Dec. 13, 2020

By Betsy Woodruff Swan
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEfWL_0gnfpKOE00
Christina Bobb of One America News emailed several Trump campaign aides and allies to discuss arrangements for the false electors. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Donald Trump struggled to remain in power in late 2020, an anchor for a far-right TV network briefed a group of the president’s lawyers in detail on a plot to mobilize so-called alternate pro-Trump electors, according to an email reviewed by POLITICO.

On Dec. 13, 2020, the day before electors gathered to cast their states’ presidential votes as required by law, Christina Bobb of One America News emailed several Trump campaign aides and allies to discuss arrangements for the false electors. Teeing up those pro-Trump electors to represent states that Joe Biden won in 2020 was a linchpin of Trump’s efforts to challenge his loss.

POLITICO reviewed the email, which has not been previously reported. It sheds light on how people in and close to the Trump campaign worked to contest the election, as well as the detailed planning that went into promoting alternate electors in states Biden carried.

Bobb’s email indicates that a Trump campaign official spoke with teams around the country focused on the effort, then reported to her on those talks. She then sent his update to multiple lawyers working for and with Trump, including Rudy Giuliani, senior campaign official and attorney Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, Joe diGenova, and Victoria Toensing.


Video link

One issue Bobb reported in multiple states was the challenge of actually getting the illegitimate alternate electors into state Capitol buildings.

“They have a friendly legislator who can get them in,” she wrote of pro-Trump electors in Nevada. But Bobb didn’t seem certain the plan would work: “They are prepared to do it on the steps if needed,” she added.

Trump's effort to interfere with the Electoral College certification of his loss is a central focus of the Jan. 6 select committee’s probe on Capitol Hill. It’s also drawing scrutiny from the Justice Department, which has sought materials from the Jan. 6 panel specifically on the alternate electors, according to its chair.

In the battleground state of Georgia, the district attorney in Fulton County — which includes Atlanta — is also investigating the effort and has signaled that more than a dozen alternate electors could face criminal charges.


Video link

Bobb did not respond to requests for comment on her email from Dec. 13, 2020. In addition to the Trump lawyers, Bobb sent it to former New York City police commissioner and longtime Giuliani ally Bernie Kerik; and attorney-lobbyist Katherine Friess .

Bobb’s email also went to Matthew Stroia, then chief of staff to Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). Stroia was later linked to efforts to direct false elector lists to Mike Pence before the then-vice president presided over Congress’ certification of the results — an attempt Pence’s team did not welcome.

Stroia’s presence on the December 2020 email indicates that Trump’s allies saw him as a team player earlier than previously known. None of the recipients of Bobb's email responded to requests for comment. A Kelly spokesperson declined to comment.

Bobb opened the email by saying that Mike Roman, another Trump campaign official, held a call the night before with “the teams working the various states.”

She then gave updates on seven states: Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Mexico. Biden won all seven in 2020.

“Trying to get inside the building,” she continued, referring to Nevada. “Working to get a ceremonial photo. May have to do the paperwork somewhere else. **Democrats are voting by Zoom. It’s in the statute that they have to be in person.”

Regarding Georgia, Bobb wrote that getting electors “access to [the] building” was a concern.

“Not working with a legislature who can help get access,” she added. “Will need a back door option. Everyone will meet outside and go in together.”

In Michigan, she continued, getting into the state Capitol could prove difficult because it was closed due to Covid at the time and controlled by Democrats anyway.

“There have been death threats,” she added. “200 MI state police. Dems getting a police escort to cast ballots.”

The pro-Trump team was working to get access to a committee room for its alternate electors, she added. “Contingency is on the capitol steps,” she continued. “Will walk from GOP headquarters and vote on the steps.”

Access to the Wisconsin state capitol building, she continued, “will likely get done, but it’s not finalized yet.”

In Pennsylvania, Bobb wrote, Trump’s team was waiting to hear from the office of state Sen. Doug Mastriano — now Republicans’ nominee in the state's gubernatorial contest — to get a room for the alternate electors.

The Jan. 6 select panel subpoenaed Mastriano in February, alongside other people connected to the alternate elector plans. He shared documents with the committee earlier this summer .


Video link

And in Arizona, all the alternate electors were ready to go with no anticipation of access problems. But, Bobb added, Arizona state law didn’t specify where electors needed to gather “so they can change location if building is closed.”

In New Mexico, plans seemed a little shakier. “They are reaching out to them to ask if they can throw this together by Monday,” Bobb wrote.

Bobb’s email also detailed how many people in the relevant states were on board with the plan to act as fake electors.

Alternate pro-Trump electors in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada signed certificates claiming that they formally represented the voters of their states, despite Biden’s victories. In New Mexico and Pennsylvania, alternate electors did so while qualifying that they should only see their votes count if Trump prevailed in court challenges.

Epshteyn responded a few minutes later, thanking Bobb and copying Roman onto the email thread. It’s unclear how or if other email recipients responded to Bobb’s update.

Comments / 12

RC{mom}6 La.
3d ago

Boy the insurrectionists obstructionists just keep crwaling out of the wood work

Reply
23
vagabond
2d ago

donnie is done! off to the jail you go!

Reply
13
Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Campaign#Elector#Republicans#America News#Angerer Getty Images
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
14K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy