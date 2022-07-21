ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Mike Tyson says his death is ‘coming really soon' in bizarre podcast comments

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Ucq_0gnfoQuD00

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, 56, said that his death is coming "really soon" in a morbid moment on his podcast.

On his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the boxing champ spoke with therapist Sean McFarland, whose area of expertise is in trauma and addiction, and explained to him that he feels he's approaching his death.

"We're all gonna die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon,'" Tyson said.

The legend also spoke about money not bringing the security and happiness that those who haven't experienced that might believe.

"Money don't mean s–t to me. I always tell people — they think money's gonna make them happy, they've never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?

"Iron Mike" also said that he speaks with his wife, who says she wants long-term monetary security after he dies.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"What is security? I don't know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security?" he said before adding

"That means you won't catch a disease, you can't get hit by a car? You can't jump off a bridge. I don't know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?"

Tyson debuted professionally in 1985, beating put Hector Mercedes, just aged 18.

He quickly gained notoriety for his ferocious style and was the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously.

Tyson was also the only heavyweight fighter to unify them in succession.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 58

Indeed
2d ago

so sad Mike. but you are correct money cannot buy you love...love of yourself of others or from others. without the feeling of love we become empty. prayers for you sir...find love in God.

Reply(1)
15
Lady2U
2d ago

When he said,"I see those little spots on my face." Yes he's aware that age spots are a sign of getting older and for alot of people that makes them think about death.Sounds like he's accepting the fact that death will come for him one day.

Reply(3)
9
critical thinker
2d ago

all you sellout celebrities have a expiration date in yall contracts when they made their deal with lucifer to become so called rich n famous and ofcourse tyson knows his expiration already they all know.

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Black Enterprise

‘No Incest Over Here!’ Jim Jones Mother Responds to His Disturbing Reveal That She Taught Him How to French Kiss

Mama Jones, the mother of Jim Jones, is clearing the air on the rapper’s disturbing reveal earlier this year that she was the one to teach him how to French kiss a girl. She recently appeared on The Bully and The Beast podcast, where she admitted to teaching the Dipset rapper how to kiss. But she blames her son for not telling the story right.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Mike#Boxing#Combat
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Is "More in Love With Pete Davidson Than Ever"

Geographical distance has nothing on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are currently thousands of miles apart, but closer than ever. Although Pete is currently living in Australia for a project, their hectic schedules aren't coming between them — in fact, it's having quite the opposite effect. "Kim and...
CELEBRITIES
worldboxingnews.net

“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg's Priceless Reaction After Learning Charles Barkley Is Blacker Than Him: "I Wanna Feel Like George Bush Right Now, We Got To Have A Revote. This Ain't Right."

Charles Barkley and Snoop Dogg are two of the funniest celebrities out there. During their careers, they earned a reputation of being tough when necessary but also chill and hilarious most of the time. Imagine what happens when these two collide, and you have one of the most entertaining moments on TV.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

184K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy