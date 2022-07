If you're looking for a day of fun with your pups here in Upstate New York, look no further than Woofstock 22. Woofstock 22 will take place on Saturday August 13th from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at Veterans Memorial Field located at 360 North Main Street in Oneida. Woofstock is a fundraising event for Wanderers' Rest. The proceeds of the event help to underwrite the rising costs of sheltering, healing, and caring for more than six hundred homeless cats and dogs that pass through the shelter in Madison County each year.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO