Miami, FL

Six decades of history at the University of Miami is being torn to pieces

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORAL GABLES, Fla. – Demolition crews are slowly chipping away at the four high-rise buildings that formed the skyline at the University of Miami and served as the home for thousands of freshman students for more than 50 years. Crews are...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Steve Gallon

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Four Miami-Dade School Board members voted to keep a sex health education text in middle and high school classes were outvoted by five of their fellow board members. That book was recommended by a school district hearing officer. It included an opt-out for any parents...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Marta Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In a five to four vote last week, Miami-Dade School Board members pulled a textbook about sex health education based on a petition by a relatively small number of objections and against the will of the majority of parents and the district’s own objective advisor.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: July 24, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Miami-Dade School Board members Marta Perez and Dr. Steve Gallon, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, professor and political analyst Sean Forman and attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine. The...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Click10.com

Summer camp in Davie exposes high school students to diversity of medical field

DAVIE, Fla. – Nova Southeastern University welcomed high school students from all over the country for an innovative six-day summer camp in Davie. NSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty and staff designed and organized the AIM-High curriculum as an interactive immersion into the diversity of the medical field.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was a gut-wrenching week in the penalty phase of the Parkland shooting trial. Nikolas Crus is the confessed murderer of 17 souls at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018. During this first week of the sentencing phase, prosecutors began laying out...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell is looking to go to Washington. He started by running against Sen. Marco Rubio but decided to drop out of that race and back Democrat Val Demings instead. He then entered the race for Congress to flip District 27...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Alison F. Smith

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In June, Alison F. Smith became the first woman of color to serve as president of the Broward County Bar Association. Another accomplishment for the Jamaican who has lived in South Florida for over 25 years. Smith, a partner with the Weiss Serota Helfman Cole &...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thethreetomatoes.com

Miami Life: Ivana, Espanola Way, Boating, Polo Week

Ivana Trump lived in our Miami condo building, the Murano at Portofino, for many years. I just don’t believe she accidentally fell down the stairs in her townhouse and instantly died. You are going to wonder why I never mentioned Espanola Way before, a street in the middle of South Beach that looks like you are in Europe. Looking to rent a boat when you’re in Miami? I have just the place. Make plans now to attend Miami Polo week this fall.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Broward New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT MONTHS RETURNS WITH EXCLUSIVE THREE-COURSE MENUS FROM GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP EATERIES

From traditional favorites to MICHELIN-recognized restaurants, savor a mouthful of diverse flavors from the tastiest cuisines around the world from August 1 to September 30. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) today announces the return of the highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Months program which runs from August 1 to September 30. Miami Spice showcases the very best of Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s diverse cuisine and invites locals and visitors to enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner. For more information and to explore specific menus, please visit MiamiTemptations.com.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Expectations soaring for Hurricanes with season on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the football season draws closer, the buzz around Miami gets louder. The Hurricanes may have gone 7-5 last season, but that was last year. There’s a new coach in Coral Gables. He won national championships as a player for the Hurricanes. He learned under arguably the best college coach of all time. He won conference championships on the other side of the country.
MIAMI, FL
wanderwithwonder.com

10 Best Food Finds in Little Havana, Miami

Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana is home to coffee shops, fruit stands, and restaurants. Here are the 10 best food finds in Little Havana. Little Havana is positioned on Southwest 8th Street in Miami-Dade County and rests on the Tamiami Trail, a national highway built in 1928 that connects Tampa to Miami. The area is known as Calle Ocho (8th Street), and it is home to Cuban coffee shops, cigar parlors, fresh fruit stands, restaurants, and engaging Latin music. Join me on a walking tour where I discovered the best of Calle Ocho. The walk is just under half a mile and is a fabulous way to savor some excellent Cuban culinary delights while gaining insights into the culture. Here are my 10 best food finds in Little Havana.
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida church vandalized with messages of hate

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida church was vandalized with messages of hate this week. Representatives from Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale say the church was vandalized with posters of conspiracy theories about pedophilia, child trafficking, mask wearing and COVID-19. Fort Lauderdale police are investigating. Sources close to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

