A three vehicle accident occurred in Clay County earlier this week. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 3:40 Monday afternoon in the 29-hundred mile of Highway 18. A vehicle driven by 84-year-old William Raska of Spencer was coming to a stop due to construction on the roadway. 71-year-old Dorothy Graff of Emmetsburg was driving directly behind Raska's vehicle, and was also slowing to stop. 67-year-old Timothy Wikert of Emmetsburg was driving behind the other two vehicles, but failed to come to a stop in time, and struck the Graff vehicle, which was then pushed into Raska's vehicle.

4 DAYS AGO