Dickinson, NY

Major road closures expected along route 11

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Travelers should expect delays along route 11 as of next week.

Beginning on Monday, July 25th, the Exit 5 ramp from southbound interstate 81 to U.S. Route 11 and the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Old Front Street in the Town of Dickinson will close for approximately 10 days to accommodate construction of the second new roundabout.

Signs will be in place advising southbound motorists on I-81 to use Exit 6 or Exit 4-A to reach U.S. Route 11.

Those traveling north on Route 11 should follow the posted detour utilizing I-81 to Exit 6 for re-entry to Route 11.

Those traveling south on Route 11 should follow the posted detour using I-81, State Route 7, and Bevier Street.

The New York State Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. They would also like to remind the public that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more work zone speeding violations can result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

