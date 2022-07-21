ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Loveland Opera brings “Musical Passport” to Estes Park

By Wendy Rigby
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoveland Opera Theatre is offering audiences a unique opportunity this month to travel around the world without leaving Colorado. Expanding its annual Summer Concert to new performance locations, Loveland Opera is offering “A Musical Passport Around the World” concert in three Colorado Locations where singers will take the audience on a...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

COVID wiping out performances across Colorado

With few if any remaining COVID precautions being enforced around the state, the coronavirus is again wreaking havoc on performing arts organizations across the state. At least four Colorado performing companies – Central City Opera, the Creede Repertory Theatre, the Evergreen Players and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company – have canceled all performances through at least Monday (July 25) because of new outbreaks among their creative teams.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Becomes Northern Colorado’s First Level I Trauma Center

Patients and Community Now have Access to the Highest Quality and Most Advanced Trauma Care North of Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) as a Level I Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital in northern Colorado with the highest classification for adult trauma care.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Entertainment
Estes Park, CO
Government
Estes Park, CO
Entertainment
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Government
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Melissa Strong opens The Bird’s Nest in Estes Park

On Thursday, July 21, Bird & Jim owner Melissa Strong celebrated the grand opening of her new establishment, The Bird’s Nest. According to Strong, the multi-purpose business serving as a café, bakery, pizza shop and event space was initially brought to life thanks to Bird & Jim. Shortly...
ESTES PARK, CO
travellemming.com

21 Best Things to Do in Littleton in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for things to do in Littleton, I’ve got you covered. I’m a Littleton local and I love this little town. You get a distinct small-town feel when you’re on Littleton’s Main Street, but you also get great restaurants, parks, hiking trails, and even a local performing arts theater that puts on some stellar performances!
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Vince Bzdek: 'This is Pearl Harbor for the Colorado River'

What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Singers#Operas#Art#Musicals#Performing#Loveland Opera Theatre#Colorado Locations#Loveland Opera
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY: Free concert at Lake Estes

TDS Telecom is the Corporate Sponsor of the Estes Park Marina series of 9 concerts and on Tue. 7/19 they held the 5th concert in the series with the band called Five Month Journey performing. Their music is a beautiful mix of country, blues and rock and roll. Over 200...
CBS Denver

Head to Fort Collins to help CSU judge the best flowers for Colorado

If you love flowers, Colorado State University would love your input Saturday, August 6. That's the day set for public evaluation of the Trial Garden. The Trial Garden has more than 1,400 varieties of flower across three acres. It's the largest university trial garden west of the Mississippi River. CSU...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Postman Eric Hartman Rocks the Mail Route

A thunderstorm was brewing amidst the thick Friday afternoon heat, but the mail still had to be delivered. Listening to music through a single wireless earbud, Eric Hartman darted from door to door, pausing to let a man on his route know he had received a package. Hartman is a...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire

A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. "We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Western Tiger Swallowtail

Anita Bleem took this shot of a Western Tiger Swallowtail in her backyard in Fort Collins. She says “These beauties are plentiful this year :).” Thanks for sending us a shot of one of nature’s Glories, Anita!. Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our sponsor. Each Week...
FORT COLLINS, CO
WIBW

101-year old Holocaust survivor dies in Colorado

LOVELAND, CO -- There is word this week that Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein, whose amazing story of survival and his optimistic outlook on life after was profiled in the book, “Auschwitz #34207″ died peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, July 18th. Joe was the believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado. Icek Jakub Rubinsztejn “Joe Rubinstein” was born on September 16, 1920 in Radom, Poland. After Germany invaded Poland, Joe and his family were sent to the Radom Ghetto in 1941.Two weeks later, Joe was taken from the ghetto and sent to several concentration camps. Joe never saw his family again. His widowed mother, Reska, his older brother, Dawid, Joe’s identical twin, Chaim, his younger brother, Abram, and younger sister, Laja, were all believed murdered at the Treblinka Death camp following the “liquidation” of the Radom Ghetto in 1942.
LOVELAND, CO
FOX31 Denver

How to fight the invasive Japanese beetle

LITTLETON (KDVR) — There is a beetle in Colorado that has set its sights on flowers and shrubs. It is the Japanese beetle and the problem is getting worse every year in Colorado. Unlike the British invasion, these beetles are not welcome. ”They wreck. They cause havoc, they just...
LITTLETON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy