The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reported Thursday afternoon that another deputy was hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance while on duty. According to officials, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith was patrolling the Broad River Rd area Wednesday when she observed a suspicious person on Longcreek Drive. Smith, who was wearing gloves, made contact with the man, patted him down to ensure he did not have a weapon and began feeling strange. She asked the man if he had drugs on him and he informed her that he used fentanyl within the last hour and may have it on him.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO