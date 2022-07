Group notes Tennessee's Senators continue to peddle "Big Lie" about 2020 election. The Southern Christian Coalition is taking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to task for revelations during the latest January 6th Committee hearing that both were called by former President Trump as he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The group says that the Senators should be held to account for their actions that day and for continuing to perpetuate the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO