Public Health

Biden tests positive for COVID, has ‘very mild symptoms’ and no fever

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

President Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday and will continue to participate in his planned meetings at the White House “via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre said Biden had last tested negative on Tuesday, and he will stay isolated until he tests negative again. The president had planned to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday to talk about his crime prevention plans and attend a Democratic fundraiser, and then spend a long weekend in Delaware. Those events are canceled.

First lady Jill Biden spoke to reporters as she arrived at a school in Detroit on Thursday, telling them she had just gotten off the phone with her husband.

“He’s doing fine,” she said. “He’s feeling good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIoLv_0gnfm8Q200
President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and twice boosted with the second booster given at the end of March.

The White House said the president is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID coordinator, said Biden has a runny nose and fatigue, but no fever, CNN reported.

He also has an “occasional dry cough,” according to a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician.

Jean-Pierre and Jha planned to hold a press conference later in the day to discuss Biden’s illness.

The prognosis for Biden should be excellent, doctors say, given his vaccination status and early treatment.

Biden’s positive test comes as the highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations. The BA.5 sub-strain, believed to be even more contagious, now makes up more than 65% of U.S. cases

Health officials say the current case numbers dramatically understate the spread of the virus because many Americans use home tests and do not report the results to authorities.

In several global health studies, the vaccines most widely used in the U.S. have been found to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, but new cases have emerged even among those who are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press

Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession. Yellen spoke on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation, and overall output. The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that’s misleading. Instead, the National Bureau of Economic Research — a nonprofit group of economists — defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”
BUSINESS
