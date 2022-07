A line of Dunkin’ Donuts fans wrapped around the outside of the new shop in Clarkesville early Friday. Some waited for hours, eager to get their first cup of brewed-in-Habersham Dunkin’ coffee. The first 150 or so received booklets of discount coupons. Some came in pajamas, clearly having just rolled out of bed, unwilling to miss what, for many in this small town, is a big event.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO