The January 6th committee is returning to primetime

By Noelia Gonzalez
 3 days ago
The January 6th committee is returning to prime-time today for its last planned public hearing. You can watch it tonight live on ABC-7 at 6 pm local time. We will not have a 6 pm broadcast, we will have a newscast at 9 pm instead.

This public hearing will be the second prime-time session since the hearings began. The committee plans to focus on trump's conduct on the day of the January 6th insurrection.

The panel is also likely to lean heavily on video clips from the deposition of Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel. Cipollone sat for a transcribed interview earlier this month, and the committee used clips from the interview 14 times during last Tuesday's hearing.

The panel is expecting to receive secret service text messages from January 5th and 6th of 2021 after issuing a subpoena for those records last week. The Secret Service has been in the spotlight since witnesses described how Trump angrily demanded that his detail take him to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse shortly before rioters breached the building.

While this week is the last of the planned public hearings, the committee says their work will continue. Adam Kinzinger, one of the committee's two Republicans, told the Wall Street Journal that they're still considering asking trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to testify.

The post The January 6th committee is returning to primetime appeared first on KVIA .

